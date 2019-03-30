Stallions intercept Fleet's comeback bid to stay in playoff hunt

The Fleet had its chances to win Saturday night. The Stallions might have been out of them had they lost.

Salt Lake held on for an 8-3 win against San Diego, keeping its slim playoff hopes alive in the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season.

The Stallions shut out the Fleet for the first 49 minutes of Saturday's meeting but needed a last-minute interception from Steve Williams to secure a victory. C.J. Smith also had an interception for Salt Lake, which held San Diego to 264 yards of total offense.

The Stallions had just 255 yards themselves but managed to hold possession for 37:35. In what was a microcosm of offensive output, Salt Lake broke a scoreless tie late in the second quarter when Josh Woodrum fumbled a snap before quickly regrouping and handing it off Joel Bouagnon for a two-yard touchdown run. The Stallions QB found Jordan Leslie open in the back of the end zone on the ensuing two-point attempt.

Woodrum finished 21 of 32 for 155 yards with two interceptions. Defensive back Henre' Toliver and linebacker Greer Martini each had seven tackles for Salt Lake.

The Fleet's Mike Bercovici completed 22 of 47 passes for 210 yards with two interceptions. Nelson Spruce had eight receptions for 79 yards.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Salt Lake and San Diego are tied for third in the Western Conference at 3-5, 1 1/2 games behind the Arizona Hotshots. After losing four of their first five games, the Stallions have won two of three to catch the Fleet, which has lost three in a row.

The playoffs include the top two teams in each conference. First-place San Antonio can clinch a postseason berth with a win on Sunday over Arizona.