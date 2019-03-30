All-Pro punter Shane Lechler retiring after 18 seasons

One of football's great punters is calling it a career.

Former Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders punter Shane Lechler is retiring at the age of 42.

The news was announced on Twitter by former Texans teammate J.J. Watt and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee.

A retirement party fit for a GOAT.

The best punter ever & an even better person. Last night was a testament to that as family, friends & teammates flew in from all over to celebrate Lech & his unbelievable career. We'll do it all again when they put that gold jacket on him too! pic.twitter.com/5LaTZETKIg — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2019

Lechler last played for the Texans in 2017. Houston cut the veteran in August 2018 in favor of Trevor Daniel.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 draft by the Oakland Raiders, Lechler played 18 seasons in the NFL, made seven Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro six times. He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000s team.

Lechler is often mentioned in the same sentence as fellow longtime Raiders special-teamer Sebastian Janikowski, whom Oakland selected in the first round of the 2000 draft. The two made for a killer pair of kicker of over a decade in the East Bay before Lechler left for Houston in 2013.

Lechler led the league in yards per punt five times and is the NFL's all-time leader is punting yards (68,676) and yards per punt (47.6). He is second to former New York Giants booter Jeff Feagles in punts (1,713).

In his farewell post to Lechler, McAfee called the punter a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and while that might be a little presumptuous in the moment, Lechler's candidacy for Canton is worth considering.

There is only punter in the Hall -- another Raider, Ray Guy -- and Lechler has as many Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro selections as and a higher punting average than Guy. Lechler also played four more seasons than the token goal-jacketed punter.