Raiders sign former Lions, Seahawks TE Luke Willson

It will be hard for the Raiders to replace all of Jared Cook's production with one player. Maybe they'll try to do it by committee.

The Raiders announced the signing of free agent Luke Willson on Friday.

Willson spent the previous season with the Lions, where he caught 13 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns. All were career lows for Willson, whose role was a bit greater during his five years with the Seahawks.

With 102 career catches and 11 touchdowns, the 29-year-old part-time starter instantly becomes Oakland's most proven pass catcher at tight end. He figures to be a piece of the tight end puzzle the Raiders are still assembling this offseason in the wake of losing Cook -- he was Derek Carr's favorite target last season as he caught a career-best 68 passes. Of course, the additions of wide receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams change the complexion of Oakland's passing game as well.

Other tight ends on the roster include veterans Lee Smith and Darren Waller and 2018 undrafted free agent Paul Butler.