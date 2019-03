A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling get you up to date with all the latest news around the league, including the Eagles acquiring Bears RB Jordan Howard (5:33), Greg Schiano stepping down from the Patriots coaching staff, (8:25) and 49ers GM John Lynch passing on Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown (17:19). It's that time of year again! The 2019 San Diego Graybeards roster is released (31:07).

