Cowboys CB Byron Jones undergoes hip surgery

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, Dallas Cowboys corner Byron Jones needed to go under the knife.

Jones underwent hip surgery this week that was described as a cleanup, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jones has a shot at being ready for training camp, but is on a wait-and-see basis, per Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the surgery.

Jones dealt with the issue late last season but didn't miss a start. Apparently, time off didn't elevate all the discomfort, necessitating the late-March surgery.

Moving back to corner after two years at safety, Jones enjoyed his best seasons as a pro and played a pivotal role shutting down opponent's top targets. Able to play outside and inside in the slot, Jones compiled 67 tackles and 14 passes defended last season.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Jones is one several young, key Cowboys who will be looking for a massive payday soon.