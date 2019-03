Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal, David Carr! The Daves get into a variety of topics including David vs. Derek Carr at Fresno State (3:30), Antonio Brown signing with the Oakland Raiders (9:30) and a review of Duke QB prospect Daniel Jones, since David was a part of his pro day coverage (27:25).

