Greg Schiano steps down from Patriots coaching staff

The Greg Schiano era in Foxborough didn't last long.

Schiano announced on Thursday afternoon that he was stepping down from his role on the New England Patriots' coaching staff.

"I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," the de facto defensive coordinator said in a statement released by the team. "This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don't want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."

"I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team," Patriots coach Bill Belichick added. "He is a friend who we support completely."

Schiano was reportedly hired in February to replace the departed Brian Flores on New England's coaching staff. Flores, the Patriots' defensive playcaller last season, took the head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins.

A former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Schiano had spent the last three years as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Urban Meyer.

The news comes one day after New England announced the hiring of former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo to Belichick's defensive coaching staff. A press release stated that Mayo would "work under" Schiano. New England also recently reportedly hired Bob Fraser, an assistant coach and linebackers coach under Schiano at Rutgers and Tampa Bay.

The only defensive coach listed on New England's website is safeties coach Steve Belichick, Bill's son.