Raiders sign RB Isaiah Crowell, LB Brandon Marshall

The door is open for running back Marshawn Lynch to return, but the Oakland Raiders elected to bolster the backfield while waiting on Lynch's decision.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with running back Isaiah Crowell on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, via a source informed of the situation. Oakland later confirmed the signing.

ESPN first reported the news.

Crowell spent the 2018 season with the New York Jets after signing a three-year deal, but lasted just one season there before the team released him after the signing of Le'Veon Bell.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Cowell appeared in 13 games for the Jets, totaling 685 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 143 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He previously spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Crowell joins a Raiders' backfield consisting of Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

Lynch, who is currently a free agent, would provide more depth and competition for touches providing he returns to Oakland.

The backfield wasn't the only position addressed Thursday, as the Raiders strengthened the linebacker corps with a proven veteran.

Brandon Marshall joined the team on a one-year deal worth up to $4.1 million, per Rapoport.

With Marshall, the Raiders have a player who knows the AFC West very well from six seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he contributed to Denver's win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The 29-year-old Marshall provides a veteran presence to a young linebacker group consisting of Tahir Whithead, Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee and Kyle Wilber, among others.