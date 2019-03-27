ATN: Rule changes, Matt LaFleur, Aditi Kinkhabwala

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- gets you up to date with all the latest news around the league including the rule changes from the Annual League Meeting (5:30), Jordy Nelson retiring (17:00) and the Cardinals incorporating 'phone breaks' into their meetings (26:57). The heroes were in Phoenix, Arizona for the Annual League Meeting and got to sit down and talk with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur about Aaron Rodgers (31:10). NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala stopped by to discuss what's going on in the Steelers' locker room with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell gone. (43:42)

Listen to the podcast below: