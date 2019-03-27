Zimmer: Xavier Rhodes needs to play up to contract

A 2013 NFL Draft first-round selection with a pair Pro Bowls to his credit, cornerback Xavier Rhodes earned a lucrative six-year, $78.13 million extension in the summer of 2017.

However, this past season wasn't all that kind to Rhodes, who was hampered by a groin injury and tallied career-lows of 47 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn't mince words Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in regards to Rhodes needing to get his play back to the level it once was.

"I just don't think he played as well as he can play," Zimmer said via the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling. "He needs to play up to his ability level. We're paying him a lot of money. He needs to play up to that contract."

For the upcoming season, Rhodes is set to earn a base salary of $10.4 million and will need to remain healthy -- he had ankle and hamstring issues in addition to his groin problem.

Minnesota, prognosticated by many to reach Super Bowl heights last season following a 2017 run to the NFC Championship Game, underwhelmed with an 8-7-1 record in 2018.

Many of the Vikings' ills can be attributed to a talented roster not playing to its potential and -- at least in his coach's eyes -- Rhodes was one of those players. The talented DB might have four seasons left on his contract, but it would seem he's very much going to need to prove his worth in the Minnesota secondary next season.