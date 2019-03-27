Ndamukong Suh, Rams reunion appears unlikely

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might be making another free-agent tour sooner than later.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix that the re-signing of Suh is "pretty much guaranteed to be off the table," via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

"Based on the fact that from our budgetary constraints this year, it probably doesn't fit in his desires," Snead added.

Suh, who ranks No. 12 on NFL.com's Top 101 list of free agents, made the rounds last year before signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Rams.

The veteran defensive tackle is likely to command a high-end contract, but the Rams were busy during the first wave of free agency with the signings of safety Eric Weddle, linebacker Clay Matthews and quarterback Blake Bortles, and re-signing outside linebacker Dante Fowler.

The moves as of Wednesday morning have left the Rams with $4.5 million in available salary cap space.

And that figure doesn't represent too much wiggle room when considering Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that the team "absolutely" wants to take care of cornerback Marcus Peters with an extension. Peters enters 2019 in the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $9 million.

Meanwhile, the Rams could get creative with the cap by restructuring other contracts if they really want to bring back Suh and both sides agree to a deal.

But for now, Suh could receive a lot of attention on the open market from potential suitors much like he did in 2018 before he selected the Rams.

The 32-year-old Suh, a three-time All-Pro selection on his nine-year career, appeared in all 16 games for the Rams the past season. He came on during the postseason and showed he could still perform at a high level while helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl.