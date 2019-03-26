The 2019 NFL coaches group pic was Instagram-worthy

Most photos we encounter only require a mindless double-tap and a scroll.
The annual NFL coaching photo has a higher calling. It demands coach-by-coach analysis, careful contemplation, even debate.
Only then can the clear conclusion be reached: There is no higher comedy than 26 football coaches pitted together. It's school picture day in the second grade, except with football dads.
Don't pretend like you wouldn't like this photo on Instagram:
Say cheese: @NFL head coaches pose for group photo at the leagueâs Annual Meeting at the Biltmore in AZ pic.twitter.com/n2PO6Ml4U5â Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 25, 2019
Still not convinced? Take a deeper look. This photo doesn't need a filter because it has:
Bill Belichick, fresh off a three-year group photo hiatus and grinning like he just won the Super Bowl.
Every dad at work on casual Fridays... itâs those dang white sneakers.â Samantha Bell ï¿½ï¿½ (@BellSammy) March 26, 2019
But really itâs ya boi Bill Belichick @Patriots @NFL pic.twitter.com/GBhy0SwGoa
Expert placement by Kliff Kingsbury. His hair sticks out in a row of bald coaches like Dan Quinn and Sean McDermott. Most luscious locks go to the new guy.
Kliff works out. Freddie, Andy and Matt just let it ride. pic.twitter.com/nA7v1LPSFcâ Degenerate Mac (@DegenerateMac) March 25, 2019
Doug Pederson... on a scooter?
Doug Pederson has his, "When we're done, can we get some ice cream?" look.â Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2019
(Photo via @CardsMarkD) pic.twitter.com/58tNOJa6qI
Two Grudens -- one of whom was not ready for the photo whatsoever.
Whatever Jay Gruden just realized, it wasnât good. pic.twitter.com/drf98qfWwPâ Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 25, 2019
#Redskins coach Jay Gruden addresses his controversial coaches pic to @KimJonesSports: âI was preparing to smile and no one said 1, 2, 3 go.â Likely storyâ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2019
A mustachioed Mike Vrabel!
im fairly certain mike vrabel could unretire & be a pro-bowl linebacker in 2019â pete rogers (@petemrogers) March 25, 2019
(photo cred: @CardsMarkD) pic.twitter.com/515e01KyGZ
And of course...
ANDY REID IN A HAWAIIAN PRINT SHIRT.
How has Andy Reid not locked down a @TommyBahama deal yet?! Guy is the poster boy for the Casual Dad on Vacation style #NFLCoachesPicture pic.twitter.com/zIErZdj6Q6â Andrew Martin (@SportsBizAndrew) March 26, 2019
Andy Reid is a manspread centerpiece. pic.twitter.com/ETDZnjJh3oâ Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 25, 2019
Let's see that algorithm serve up a photo better than this.