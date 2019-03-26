The 2019 NFL coaches group pic was Instagram-worthy

Most photos we encounter only require a mindless double-tap and a scroll.

The annual NFL coaching photo has a higher calling. It demands coach-by-coach analysis, careful contemplation, even debate.

Only then can the clear conclusion be reached: There is no higher comedy than 26 football coaches pitted together. It's school picture day in the second grade, except with football dads.

Don't pretend like you wouldn't like this photo on Instagram:

Say cheese: @NFL head coaches pose for group photo at the leagueâs Annual Meeting at the Biltmore in AZ pic.twitter.com/n2PO6Ml4U5 â Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 25, 2019

Still not convinced? Take a deeper look. This photo doesn't need a filter because it has:

Bill Belichick, fresh off a three-year group photo hiatus and grinning like he just won the Super Bowl.

Every dad at work on casual Fridays... itâs those dang white sneakers.



But really itâs ya boi Bill Belichick @Patriots @NFL pic.twitter.com/GBhy0SwGoa â Samantha Bell ï¿½ï¿½ (@BellSammy) March 26, 2019

Expert placement by Kliff Kingsbury. His hair sticks out in a row of bald coaches like Dan Quinn and Sean McDermott. Most luscious locks go to the new guy.

Kliff works out. Freddie, Andy and Matt just let it ride. pic.twitter.com/nA7v1LPSFc â Degenerate Mac (@DegenerateMac) March 25, 2019

Doug Pederson... on a scooter?

Doug Pederson has his, "When we're done, can we get some ice cream?" look.



(Photo via @CardsMarkD) pic.twitter.com/58tNOJa6qI â Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2019

Two Grudens -- one of whom was not ready for the photo whatsoever.

Whatever Jay Gruden just realized, it wasnât good. pic.twitter.com/drf98qfWwP â Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 25, 2019

#Redskins coach Jay Gruden addresses his controversial coaches pic to @KimJonesSports: âI was preparing to smile and no one said 1, 2, 3 go.â Likely story â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2019

A mustachioed Mike Vrabel!

im fairly certain mike vrabel could unretire & be a pro-bowl linebacker in 2019



(photo cred: @CardsMarkD) pic.twitter.com/515e01KyGZ â pete rogers (@petemrogers) March 25, 2019

And of course...

ANDY REID IN A HAWAIIAN PRINT SHIRT.

How has Andy Reid not locked down a @TommyBahama deal yet?! Guy is the poster boy for the Casual Dad on Vacation style #NFLCoachesPicture pic.twitter.com/zIErZdj6Q6 â Andrew Martin (@SportsBizAndrew) March 26, 2019

Andy Reid is a manspread centerpiece. pic.twitter.com/ETDZnjJh3o â Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 25, 2019

Let's see that algorithm serve up a photo better than this.