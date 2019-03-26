Harbaugh: Browns 'most talented team' in AFC North

The Cleveland Browns' acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sent shockwaves throughout the league and potentially signaled a shift in power in the AFC North.

With Beckham and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the Browns boast a potent receiving tandem for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland also has a backfield consisting of Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season.

Defensively, the Browns signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to add to a young and talented defense for a team that finished 7-8-1 in 2018.

The moves in Cleveland haven't been lost on Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

"They're the most talented team in the division," Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "We'll see what that means. I know this -- that's right now. The best team in the division is the team that's going to win the division. So, we'll see what the best team is."

Reporters on Tuesday morning asked Harbaugh on more than one occasion his thoughts on what was happening in Cleveland. And each time he was polite with his responses, pointing out a strong respect for the divisional rival.

"We've always had respect for the Browns, so I know that the media hasn't," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' official website. "We always had because we always play tough games against them, and it's been nothing but a fight.

"The Browns that I read about over the last 10 years, I wish we saw them every now and then when we played them because we never do. We always see a really good football team that comes out and fights like crazy, and we've been good enough, tough enough to overcome most of those and win most of those games. So, I give our guys a lot of credit for that."

Meanwhile, if Harbaugh is overly concerned about what Browns general manager John Dorsey has put together over the past two years, he didn't let on.

The Ravens head coach is 19-3 against Cleveland since taking over in Baltimore in 2008, after all, and Harbaugh indicated he is more concerned about his own house.

"You got to take care of yourself," Harbaugh said. "The games will be played and somebody will win. We plan on being that team."