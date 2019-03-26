Tomlin has no problems with Big Ben's leadership

Antonio Brown's relationship with Ben Roethlisberger reached a high-profile and well-documented tipping point, while Le'Veon Bell recently admitted that Roethlisberger "was a factor" in the running back's decision to leave via free agency.

But despite the recent turmoil, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands by the team's signal-caller.

"I have no problem with his play or his leadership," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Coaches Breakfast during the Annual League Meeting.

Tomlin's backing aside, Roethlisberger turned heads in late November when he went on his weekly radio show and called out teammates, including Brown, following a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Roethlisberger making public comments about his teammates or calling them out on his radio show isn't new. And the quarterback justified his approach in November by saying he has "earned the right" based on how long he's been in Pittsburgh.

So, while Brown and Bell apparently had issues with Roethlisberger's style, the Steelers head coach doesn't see it their way.

Another player who clearly doesn't have problems with Roethlisberger is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took to social media Monday night to express admiration of his quarterback.