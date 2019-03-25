Roundup: Buffalo bringing back corner E.J. Gaines

E.J. Gaines is headed back to Buffalo.

The Bills are bringing back the free agent cornerback on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team later announced the signing.

Gaines played last season for Cleveland, seeing action in six games with two starts before ending the year on injured reserve.

In 2017, following a couple seasons with the Rams to start his NFL career, Gaines played in 11 games for the Bills, all of them starts.

It's the continuation of a busy offseason thus far for the Bills, who have signed center Mitch Morse, receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown and linebacker Maurice Alexander, among others.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring on Monday:

1. The New York Jets announced the re-signing of outside linebacker Brandon Copeland on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

The re-signing comes on the heels of Copeland turning in a career-best campaign in his first year with the Jets as he he started 10 games and tallied five sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 35 tackles. All of the aforementioned numbers were career-highs for Copeland, who began his career with two seasons with the Detroit Lions.