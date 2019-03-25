Bucs' Jameis Winston wants 'to play bigger' in 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has a goal in 2019 and it might surprise some people.

Winston, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 231 pounds, plans to hit the playing field at a heavier weight by adding 19 pounds of muscle to his frame.

"I'm going to play bigger this year," Winston said Saturday at the Bruce Arians Celebrity Golf Tournament in Phoenix, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm about 250. Yeah. A solid 250. It's just about hydration and being at the peak body, too."

According to Stroud, the quarterback's desired weight would make Winston the heaviest signal-caller in the league over last season's heaviest duo of Cam Newton and Joe Flacco, both of whom tipped the scales at 245 pounds. Newton measures at 6-foot-5, while Flacco is 6-foot-6.

Nevertheless, Arians indicated no concern over his quarterback's goal to pack on close to 20 pounds of muscle as long as it isn't a detriment to Winston's mobility, which is one of his strengths.

"No, I mean whatever he feels comfortable at without bad weight, stuff that will hurt your scrambling or hurts your mobility," Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "It sure helps when they try to sack you."

Whether the added pounds work in Winston's favor remains to be seen, but getting bigger could also help him land a larger contract after the 2019 season provided there's improvement.

Winston enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $20.9 million. He is 21-33 as a starter and the Buccaneers haven't made the playoffs with Winston under center in four previous seasons.