NFL players react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

After nine seasons in New England, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on social media on Sunday.

"I will be retiring from the game of football today," he said on Instagram.

Players from around the league went online to post their congratulations:

Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro. Unreal career that entertained and impressed everyone that got to watch. pic.twitter.com/2TpPNsgaer â Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) March 24, 2019

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. â Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019

Huge congrats to @RobGronkowski.



Absolutely legendary career on the field. He changed the game, did it his way, and took care of his family the entire time.



Excited to see what big cuzzie does next. pic.twitter.com/auf3xIdm3H â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT â Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

Damn! Gonna miss watching you @RobGronkowski. Enjoy LAF (Life After Football) because there is a lot of life to be lived! Congrats on a great career! https://t.co/I1g6ljxxBI â Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 24, 2019

For the past 9 years, after each week, one of the first guys reception targets I would go watch was @RobGronkowski. Some stuff I would steal, other stuff only he could do. Incredible career and enjoy whatâs next. See you in canton



ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 24, 2019