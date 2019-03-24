NFL players react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

After nine seasons in New England, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on social media on Sunday.
"I will be retiring from the game of football today," he said on Instagram.
Players from around the league went online to post their congratulations:
What an honor and privledge to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!
The other goat ï¿½ï¿½ #gronk pic.twitter.com/FzCfT38BjRâ Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 24, 2019
Toast up !! @RobGronkowski ï¿½ï¿½#salute pic.twitter.com/f7kQl6qMOlâ Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) March 24, 2019
Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro. Unreal career that entertained and impressed everyone that got to watch. pic.twitter.com/2TpPNsgaerâ Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) March 24, 2019
Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next!â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019
thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019
Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career.â Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019
@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019
Huge congrats to @RobGronkowski.â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2019
Absolutely legendary career on the field. He changed the game, did it his way, and took care of his family the entire time.
Excited to see what big cuzzie does next. pic.twitter.com/auf3xIdm3H
@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECTâ Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019
Damn! Gonna miss watching you @RobGronkowski. Enjoy LAF (Life After Football) because there is a lot of life to be lived! Congrats on a great career! https://t.co/I1g6ljxxBIâ Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 24, 2019
Wow. ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ #NoMoreGronkSpike https://t.co/tqh0Oy5r4oâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 24, 2019
For the past 9 years, after each week, one of the first guys reception targets I would go watch was @RobGronkowski. Some stuff I would steal, other stuff only he could do. Incredible career and enjoy whatâs next. See you in cantonâ Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 24, 2019
Congratulations on a great career @RobGronkowski . One of the bestâ Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) March 24, 2019