Ex-Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin retiring after 10 years

Jeremy Maclin is calling it quits.

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver announced his retirement on Sunday after 10 years in the NFL. Maclin announced the news at his wife's baby shower.

There will be a letter and video to follow soon in the near future. It is true I am retiring from the NFL! Stay tuned for how/why I came to this decision. Much love everyone! â Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) March 24, 2019

Drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2009 draft, Maclin spent six seasons in Philadelphia, playing third fiddle to DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy and catching passes from Michael Vick and Nick Foles. The 10th-leading receiver in Eagles history, Maclin totaled 343 receptions, 4,771 receiving yards and 36 receiving TDs in Philadelphia.

Maclin spent the last three-plus years of his NFL career in Kansas City and Baltimore. The receiver signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2015, but was cut by the team after just two seasons. Maclin then played with the Ravens in 2017 before being cut in March 2018. The wideout did not spend the 2018 season on an NFL roster as he was rehabbing a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old Maclin exits professional football with 514 receptions, 6,835 yards and 49 TDs.