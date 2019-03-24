Eagles coach Doug Pederson undergoes foot surgery

There's injury news in Philadelphia that's not in relation to quarterback Carson Wentz.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson underwent foot surgery on a nagging ailment and will be hobbled in Arizona for the NFL Annual Meetings this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed.

There's no timetable, but Pederson should be ready for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Tahoe in July, Rapoport added.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirms that Pederson is wheeling through the Arizona Biltmore on a one-legged medical scooter.

Pederson could be limited during organized team activities and training camp.