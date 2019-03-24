Ex-Pats WR Malcolm Mitchell announces retirement

After being a key component in the New England Patriots' epic come-from-behind Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Malcolm Mitchell is retiring from the NFL.

The wideout announced his retirement during an event Friday at the University of Georgia. He later posted a message on Instagram.

"Everything will work out," he said. "The world has a knack for correcting itself."

The Patriots attempted to shop Mitchell in a trade last season but eventually released him during the preseason. He struggled with a lingering knee injury. He missed all of the 2017 season.

The former fourth-round pick flashed as a rookie in 2016, compiling four touchdowns on 32 receptions with 401 receiving yards. He had a huge game during Super Bowl LI, earning six receptions for 70 yards. Despite a preseason game against the Houston Texans, that Super Bowl would be his last game.