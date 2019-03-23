San Antonio streaks to fourth straight AAF victory

A pick-two at the perfect time has the San Antonio Commanders continuing their winning ride in the Alliance of American Football.

In the waning moments of a see-saw AAF affair, the Commanders were clinging to a two-point lead when De'Vante Bausby jumped a route and went all the way the other way for an unconventional pick-two that provided the final 19-15 score as San Antonio downed the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday at the Alamodome in a game televised on the NFL Network.

"It's a great win for our team and it was hard," San Antonio coach Mike Riley said after the game on the NFL Network. "It was a crazy game."

It was the fourth win in a row for the Commanders (5-2), who own first place in the Western Conference, and kept Salt Lake (2-5) winless on the road in four tries.

Prior to Bausby's histrionics, the Commanders' hero of the day seemed to be reserve quarterback Marquise Williams, who came on in relief of injured starter Logan Woodside (13 for 19 for 164 yards and a touchdown). Williams hit running back Trey Williams on a third-and-16 swing pass that saw the tailback dive into the end zone for the go-ahead score. After a successful two-point conversion pass from Marquise Williams, San Antonio owned a 17-9 fourth-quarter lead.

"Thank goodness for Marquise tonight," Riley said.

Salt Lake quarterback Josh Woodrum (22 for 35 for 229 yards) navigated a comeback attempt, though, completing a touchdown to running back Terrell Newby, who made a great leaping catch to cut the score to 17-15 and set up a potential game-tying two-point try.

But then Bausby struck and streaked to two.

Prior to the dramatic finish, the game was characterized by defense and field goals.

Salt Lake took a 3-0 lead on the first of three field goals by Taylor Bertolet.

San Antonio receiver Mekale McKay grabbed a 21-yard touchdown from Woodside to go up 6-3, but the game was later tied at 6 and then the Commanders took a 9-6 advantage into the half on a Nick Folk field goal.

Bertolet's hat trick tied it one last time at 9.