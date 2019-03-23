Cowboys find their safety; set to sign George Iloka

A day after a visit, safety George Iloka decided to make it a stay in Dallas.

The seven-season safety who last played for the Vikings is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday evening.

Iloka, who played the first six years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, is coming off a disappointing year with the Vikings. Iloka played in 16 games, but started just three with 16 tackles to show for it.

With the Bengals, Iloka was a starter for five years. Through his career he's played free safety and strong.

With the Cowboys, he was the third safety to make a visit and the first to settle on a stay. Previously, Dallas had welcomed Clayton Geathers, who signed with the Colts, and Eric Berry, who's still a free agent. The Cowboys were also interested in Earl Thomas, who signed with the Ravens.

So, for now, it looks like Dallas has found its safety and decorated former All-Pro Berry is still looking for a new franchise.