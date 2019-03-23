Son of Eagles legend Vince Papale to try out with Philly

Vinny Papale, the son of Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale, will get a tryout with his dad's former team.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the former Delaware wide receiver will participate in the Eagles' local prospect day on April 17. All 32 clubs are allowed to host their own pro day for local prospective players to showcase their talent in front of team personnel.

So proud of Vinny's solid performance at Pro Day ... especially popping the best 40 time in the house. Keeping the dream alive! pic.twitter.com/YVmhL0zm9b â Vince Papale (@83Invincible) March 23, 2019

At Delaware's pro day, Papale Jr. had a 40-yard dash that was timed in the low 4.5s, per Garafolo. During his senior season, he totaled 36 catches for 618 yards.

.@DelawareFB @vinny_papale will be a free agent in 1/32 camps come July. I wonder when @athielen19 came out of Mankato State if many were paying attention. The world is paying attention now and maybe #Papale can be the next. Only in America. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/u9AJDtH7R9 â Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 9, 2019

Vince Papale made headlines in 1976 when he earned a spot on the Eagles' roster at the age of 30 after participating in just a tryout (and with no college football experience). His story became the inspiration for the 2006 movie Invincible, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Will this be the long-awaited sequel?