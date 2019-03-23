Adrian Peterson wants 'way better season' than 2018

Adrian Peterson had a historic 2018 season, becoming the oldest 1,000-yard rusher since the 1980s.

Despite racking up 1,042 yards and seven rushing touchdowns during his first season with the Washington Redskins, Peterson believes he can do more.

"I feel like last year was just a decent season, like for me in my mind," Peterson said, per the team's official website. "People were like, 'Wow, you did incredible, you had 1,000 yards.' And I'm like, 'Man, I should have had 15, 16 hundred yards.'"

Earlier this month, the Redskins re-signed Peterson to a two-year deal after he tested the free agency waters. For the veteran running back, the decision to rejoin the squad was a no-brainer.

The Redskins will presumably have 2018 second-round draft pick Derrius Guice back in the mix after suffering a season-ending knee injury during preseason action. Peterson is hopeful he can build upon his 2018 marks and become a vocal leader in the Redskins locker room in his second year with the team.

"Just coming back and being able to produce and help this team win a championship," Peterson said when asked about his focus for the upcoming season. "Be a great leader, not only by how I work but vocally as well. Just come in and have a way better season than I had last year when it comes to contributing and helping that run game be dominant, especially with me and Guice and [Thompson] in the backfield. We should be able to do some amazing things."

By re-upping in D.C., Peterson has the opportunity to add to his 13,318 career rushing yards, which ranks eighth all-time in league history.