Browns GM John Dorsey seemingly snapped his fingers and completely altered the NFL landscape.

He didn't even need a souped-up Infinity Gauntlet to do so.

A dominant offseason has all Browns fans suddenly feeling like they cheer on the NFL's 'Avengers.' What better way to celebrate the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and more than with a hype video straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The #Browns: Cleveland's Avengers



2019 Cleveland @Browns hype video set to the second 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer. pic.twitter.com/3FCcZGY6AX — Jeff D Beckham Jr. (@JeffDLowe) March 18, 2019

Think this is the first Dorsey-Avengers mashup out there? You must not understand this Browns fanbase.

People are justifiably amped in northeastern Ohio. Beckham joins Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry on offense. Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are back on defense. The late Stan Lee couldn't have produced a better script.

Together, the SuperBrowns will seek to put a stop to the league's longest postseason drought.

Grab your popcorn, Clevelanders. The 2019 season is as must-see as the conclusion of the 'Avengers' franchise.