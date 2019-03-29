Which 2018 NFL playoff team is in the most trouble heading into 2019 season?

The 2018 NFL playoffs were thrilling from start to finish. The 12 teams that put on January's postseason show were:
-- Baltimore Ravens
-- Chicago Bears
-- Dallas Cowboys
-- Houston Texans
-- Indianapolis Colts
-- Kansas City Chiefs
-- Los Angeles Chargers
-- Los Angeles Rams
-- New England Patriots
-- New Orleans Saints
-- Philadelphia Eagles
-- Seattle Seahawks
After two months and a TON of offseason movement via trades and free agency, there's one question that comes to mind:
Which 2018 playoff team is in the most trouble heading into 2019?
Expectations will get the best of Andy Reid's ChiefsEven though they had maybe the best offense in the league in 2018, the Chiefs will no doubt struggle next season. They just jettisoned two of the best pass rushers ( Dee Ford and Justin Houston) from an already subpar defense. Not only that, Kansas City comes into 2019 with crazy high expectations, and I know how much of a challenge that is to do from my years with the Colts. It's hard to duplicate a season like the one the Chiefs had a year ago. There's a lot more room to fall than there is to climb.
Ravens' offseason departures on defense too much to overcomeI have to take the Baltimore Ravens. The defense, which ranked second in scoring last season, lost four major players in Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Weddle. Weddle was the quarterback of the unit; Suggs brought leadership and dominance even in his 16th season; Smith led Baltimore with 8.5 sacks; and Mosley will no doubt be the toughest defender to replace. Earl Thomas is a good addition at safety, but without a top-tier defense, the Ravens' offense won't be able to consistently outscore the opponent.
Texans have yet to address their biggest flaw this offseasonThe main reason why the Houston Texans didn't make it far in the postseason was because of their porous offensive line. They have yet to make any notable improvements to a unit that gave up a league-high 62 sacks. Even if they load up in April's draft, they haven't done nearly enough.
Two factors could lead to Baltimore's 2019 strugglesWe have to remember that rosters will change immensely in the draft, and the possible salary-cap cut could happen. But at this point, I would say Baltimore. The Ravens need to rebuild their receiver corps with the departures of John Brown and Michael Crabtree. On defense, they also lost Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle and Za'Darius Smith in free agency. The hope is that between Matt Judon, Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser and the draft, they can rebuild the pass rush.
Two bigger factors to consider: 1) The improvements the Cleveland Browns made in the offseason to put them in position to make the playoffs in 2019, and 2) How will the offense evolve with Lamar Jackson? Defenses -- specifically the Chargers, who beat Baltimore in the Wild Card Round -- found a way to control the Ravens' offense with Jackson at the helm. The offense will have to change, and Jackson must improve for the Ravens to make the playoffs next season.
Chiefs facing so many questions right nowThere are so many questions surrounding the Chiefs. After exits by Dee Ford and Justin Houston, how are they going to rebuild the pass rush? How will they replace Kareem Hunt's backfield production? What will Tyreek Hill's status be come Week 1? I'm just not sure what the Chiefs will be. Regardless of their flaws, you can bet that I'll tune in every week to watch Patrick Mahomes.