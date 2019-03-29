Which 2018 NFL playoff team is in the most trouble heading into 2019 season?

The 2018 NFL playoffs were thrilling from start to finish. The 12 teams that put on January's postseason show were:

-- Baltimore Ravens

-- Chicago Bears

-- Dallas Cowboys

-- Houston Texans

-- Indianapolis Colts

-- Kansas City Chiefs

-- Los Angeles Chargers

-- Los Angeles Rams

-- New England Patriots

-- New Orleans Saints

-- Philadelphia Eagles

-- Seattle Seahawks

After two months and a TON of offseason movement via trades and free agency, there's one question that comes to mind:

Which 2018 playoff team is in the most trouble heading into 2019?