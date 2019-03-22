Dez Bryant: I'll be a steal wherever I go in free agency

Remember Dez Bryant? The former Dallas Cowboys receiver and first-team All-Pro with a penchant for physical grabs in and around the end zone? Well, he's still up for grabs.

Last seen tearing his Achilles tendon during his second practice with the New Orleans Saints, Bryant is currently a free agent and has been lobbying on Twitter for teams to give him a shot.

Bryant broadcasted earlier this week, next to a photo of him spinning with Jets safety Jamal Adams, "I wish people could hear the roar in my voice as I write this.... I'm going to light some s--- up this year I'm excited!!!!!!!"

That was followed on Thursday with a promise to curious general managers.

I will be a steal wherever I go... bet on it â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 21, 2019

At 30 years old and coming off of a serious lower body injury, it remains to be seen how much Bryant has left in the tank. In his last full season, Bryant caught 69 balls for 838 yards and six scores; his 12.1 yards per reception were a career low.

The Saints were impressed enough with Dez last season to hand him a one-year deal worth up to $1.25 million to join them in their pursuit of a Super Bowl. Could a receiver-needy team pull the trigger on a similar low-risk, high-upside deal with Bryant this offseason?

New Orleans is expected to sign tight end Jared Cook to complement Michael Thomas, but the Saints could always use more weapons, especially with Mark Ingram out the door, and already showed interest in Bryant. The Baltimore Ravens were interested in Dez's services last year and just recently lost John Brown and Michael Crabtree in free agency. Word is the New York Giants just lost a pass-catcher, too.

The start of the 2019 season is more than five months away, so there's no rush for Bryant to sign anywhere, especially considering he's still in the throes of rehab. But when he's healthy, Dez's services as a veteran receiver will be in demand.

Until then, Bryant will continue to rehab. And tweet.