Rams, Cowboys to play preseason game in Hawaii

The Cowboys and Rams are headed to Hawaii.

The Rams announced Thursday the two NFC teams will face off in a preseason game on Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium, the former site of the Pro Bowl. It will mark the first NFL exhibition game at Hawaii's largest outdoor arena since 1976.

The matchup comes just seven months after Los Angeles eliminated Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round.

The preseason tilt will cap off a week of NFL community engagement opportunities for youth in the islands. Rams players and staff are going to host an 11-on-11 Tournament and skills competition featuring 16 Hawaii high school football teams, while Rams cheerleaders and Rampage the mascot plan to visit local schools.

The club will also bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to support Hawaii's military community.

Tickets are available on therams.com/hawaii.