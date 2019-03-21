Bengals re-signing slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard

The Cincinnati Bengals are reuniting with one of their own free agents.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Bengals are re-signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard, per a source informed of the deal.

Dennard appeared to be on the outs after Cincy signed nickel back B.W. Webb earlier this offseason. The Bengals remained in touch with Dennard throughout the process, as the CB was also in talks with the Chiefs and at least one other team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

The Bengals won out, and Dennard will return to the team that made him the No. 24 overall pick in the 2014 draft. The length of the deal will indicate the type of market the corner commanded. His return to Cincinnati could signify it wasn't as strong as he might have thought. Being a pure slot CB who doesn't play on the outside could have capped his market.

Injuries were Dennard's bugaboo early in his career and reared their head once again last season as he missed three tilts with a shoulder injury. When healthy, Dennard has been a plus slot defender and excels against the run. Retaining the former first-round pick as a slot defender gives Cincy some options in their secondary with William Jackson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Webb.