Roundup: Defensive end Vinny Curry rejoining Eagles

Vinny Curry is returning to Philly.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing the defensive lineman to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million, with the potential to earn an additional $1.25 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.

Zach Berman of Philly.com first reported the signing.

The Eagles originally drafted Curry in the second round of the 2012 season. He spent five seasons in Philly before the Eagles parted ways with the defensive lineman last offseason after he declined to take a pay cut.

The 30-year-old compiled 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who cut Curry earlier this offseason. The deal in Philly doesn't come close to the $8 million he was set to earn in Tampa this year.

Curry's addition provides Philadelphia the edge-rushing rotation that helped propel them to their Super Bowl LII victory. The veteran pass rusher should play a rotational role behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.

Here's other free agency news we're tracking Thursday:

1. The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Chargers defensive tackle Darius Philon to a two-year, $10 million deal, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The contract is worth $5 million guaranteed and has a max value of $12 million with incentives.

2. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they re-signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.