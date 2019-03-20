Stanford's David Shaw returns to NFL Network's draft coverage

Stanford head coach David Shaw will join NFL Network's coverage of the NFL Draft for the eighth consecutive year.

Shaw will be featured on NFL Network's coverage of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Nashville on Thursday, April 25, joining host Rich Eisen, and analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Kurt Warner on the main desk. Additional first round coverage will be provided by Charles Davis, Steve Smith Sr., Chris Rose, Ian Rapoport and Deion Sanders.

Full details on NFL Network's coverage of the 2019 NFL Draft will be made available at a later date.

The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 27 at 12 Noon ET from Nashville, with coverage on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.