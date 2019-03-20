DDFP: Garafolo talks Giants & Fabiano gives fantasy hot takes!

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Michael Fabiano who talks about Antonio Brown blocking him on Twitter (1:33). We then quickly transition to the conversation Shek had with Mike Garafolo who breaks down why the Giants traded Odell Beckham and what their plans are for fixing the quarterback position (2:44). Then, we return back to Shek and Fabs who kibitz about Saquon Barkley vs. Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown vs. Odell Beckham Jr. and where Baker Mayfield now ranks among quarterbacks in fantasy next season (28:06).

