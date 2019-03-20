AAF moving championship game from Vegas to The Star

The 2019 Alliance Championship game is moving from Las Vegas to Texas.

The Alliance of American Football announced on Wednesday that the game will be played in the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Las Vegas.

"To be able to showcase our brand of top-flight football on NFL Draft weekend in the state-of-the-art football facility built by Jerry [Jones] is a Texas-sized win for our league," said Bill Polian, head of football, The Alliance. "Texas has played a huge support role in the launch of The Alliance. Our San Antonio Commanders average nearly 30,000 in attendance for home games, and we are sure football fans in Dallas/Fort Worth will support our Championship."

The Ford Center is owned and operated by the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.

"The Alliance has built a foundation of high-quality football, revolutionary technology and world-class partnerships with the NFL, CBS and Turner Sports," said Jones. "It was only natural that we at the Cowboys organization would want to join that great group of partners. I have always believed that our great game of football could use a league to give players the shot they needed to make it to the NFL, and Bill Polian, Tom Dundon and Charlie Ebersol, have done just that. We are proud to be able to host their inaugural Championship Game."

The Alliance Championship game will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.