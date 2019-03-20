Jets signing backup QB Trevor Siemian to 1-year deal

Sam Darnold has a new understudy on Broadway.

The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian on a one-year, $2 million deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Siemian can earn up to $3 million with incentives.

Siemian spent the 2018 season with the Vikings but didn't see the field once behind Kirk Cousins. The 27-year-old quarterback was traded to Minnesota by the Denver Broncos during the 2018 offseason. Siemian was Denver's starting quarterback in 2016 and 2017 when he won 13 of 24 starts, completed 59.3 percent of his passes and threw 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. When Denver signed Case Keenum in free agency, Siemian swapped locales with the Broncos' new signal-caller.

Darnold missed three games due to foot injuries in his rookie season.

This likely means the end for Josh McCown as a backup quarterback in New York. The soon-to-be-40-year-old journeyman is a free agent and has not decided if he wants to play in 2019.

"While I still have a strong desire to continue playing, my family dynamics at this point are such that I would like to take more time before making the commitment to play in 2019," McCown offered in a statement last week. "I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware. I'm excited about spending time with my family as we process what's next."

It's possible that McCown returns to Gang Green as a coach or as a backup to the backup, though the latter is unlikely.

Siemian will have a lot to live up to in replacing McCown on the Jets sideline, as a mentor in all things football and hair maintenance.