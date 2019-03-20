Notre Dame punter records 30 reps in bench press

In the market for a punter with a big leg and a big chest? Try South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome did 30 reps of 225 lbs. in the bench press during the school's pro day on Wednesday.

Only 12 players recorded more than 30 bench-press reps at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and 11 of them were trench players.

Apparently, power is a big part of Newsome's game. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of the 23-year-old booter, "Newsome is a power-based punter with the ability to put together a big game like he had at Vanderbilt, where he had three punts of 60-plus yards, but he is much too inconsistent in striking the ball. Unless he can add better touch and consistency, he won't be able to make it in the league."

Newsome set a career high with 44.7 yards per kick in 2018, placing 19 of his 53 punts inside the 20 yard-line (with nine touchbacks).

Four punters were taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, the most since 1999, but just one year prior, no punters were selected.

Suffice to say, Newsome's showing at the Fighting Irish pro day raised the bar for special-teamers nationwide.