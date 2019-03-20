Raiders to meet with ex-Bengals safety George Iloka

The Oakland Raiders could be adding another of Paul Guenther's former players.

Free agent safety George Iloka is visiting Oakland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The veteran safety enjoyed his best seasons in Cincinnati under Guenther's guidance.

The Bengals cut Iloka last summer after six years, including the previous five as a stellar starter. After landing in Minnesota with Mike Zimmer on a one-year deal, Iloka played sparingly, totaling just 110 defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats.

Before being mostly mothballed by Zimmer, Iloka was a good coverage safety and a solid tackler in the Bengals secondary.

The Raiders are in need of any secondary help they can find, though the addition of Lamarcus Joyner to an improving Karl Joseph would appear to have solidified Oakland's starting back end. Still, adding a veteran like Iloka for depth couldn't hurt, especially if it's on a short-term deal.

After the Raiders added Guenther's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Tuesday, Oakland could add another familiar face for the DC in the secondary.