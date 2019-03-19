DDFP: Dolphins, Giants woes + who is the biggest villain in GoT?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank who quickly got into his Miami Dolphins tanking this season (3:50). Next, the guys talked with Eddie Spaghetti about what the New York Giants plan is for this upcoming season (8:30) and why the Dolphins signed "Fitzmagic" (14:00). Then, Shek brought up the "Game of Game of Thrones" league which will be starting up soon (26:05) and who would win a bracket of biggest villain in Game of Thrones (30:50). Finally, we wrapped up the show with Shek talking about the one sports interview that would make him nervous (52:35)!

Listen to the podcast below:

