Cowboys in trade talks for Dolphins DE Robert Quinn

The Miami Dolphins might have found a trade partner for Robert Quinn.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Quinn was spotted on his way to visit the Dallas Cowboys, who are in talks with the Dolphins about a potential trade, per sources informed of the situation.

Quinn would have to sign off on any deal, per Pelissero.

Leaving the rebuilding Dolphins for the NFC East champion Cowboys would be a beneficial move for the 28-year-old pass rusher.

Dallas is searching for pass-rush aid after Randy Gregory's suspension and moving on from David Irving. Potentially adding a proven veteran like Quinn would be an upgrade over heretofore disappointing first-round pick Taco Charlton.

Coming off a 6.5-sack season in Miami, Quinn might not be the 19-sack player he was earlier in his career, but he can still disrupt quarterbacks for bursts. The former L.A. Rams pass rusher could take advantage of one-on-one matchups with the attention paid to franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on the opposite side.

The Dolphins have been shopping Quinn in trade talks throughout the offseason, and have been reportedly open to eating some of the defensive end's $11.8 million base salary in exchange for draft capital -- as they did in the Ryan Tannehill swap. Quinn is entering the final year of his contract.

With the Cowboys in the works on deals for Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott down the road, Dallas has been quiet on the free agent market despite the desperate need to add pass rush help. Swooping in with a trade for Quinn could provide a needed spark in Dallas.

The Cowboys are not the only team interested in Quinn's services. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints have also engaged in talks for a possible trade.