Eagles sign S Andrew Sendejo to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered the back end of coverage on defense with the addition of a proven veteran.

The Eagles on Monday announced the signing of safety Andrew Sendejo to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod Jr. on the roster, the Eagles likely aren't looking for Sendejo to start.

He will, however, become another piece in any three-safety package the Eagles elect to run on defense, and he brings plenty of experience to step in as a starter should Jenkins or McLeod go down with an injury.

Sendejo, who turns 32 on Sept. 9, entered the NFL in 2010 as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys following a stint in the United Football League. He played for the New York Jets in 2011, and then spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

On his career, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sendejo has appeared in 95 games with 58 starts, totaling 356 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defensed.