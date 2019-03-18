How did Joe Thomas drop all that playing weight?

Pick any passer off Joe Thomas' infamous 21-quarterback list. They'd probably be hard-pressed to identify their old blind side protector now.

That's because Thomas looks less like an All-Pro left tackle and more like a CrossFit instructor these days. Check out Thomas' incredible transformation after a year in retirement:

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

Some humans are meant to play pro football at 312 pounds. Thomas was never one of them; his weight-gaining exploits were almost as impressive as the career they supported.

It started in high school with a very aggressive PB&J diet.

Tip for guys trying to gain weight for football. When I was in HS, I would take an entire loaf of bread, make it all into PBJ sandwiches. Then Iâd eat 1/2 a sandwich every hour and wash it down with a glass of whole milk. Guaranteed weight gain. â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018

In the NFL, that program ballooned -- and so did Thomas.

4200 calories to maintain my weight on inactive days https://t.co/J5p9m2wShD â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018

Back when I used to practice (llloooonnngg time agoï¿½ï¿½) I used to drink 2 big glasses of whole milk and a sleeve of thin mint Girl Scout cookies before bed just to get enough calories in the day to maintain weight. https://t.co/KGqLeARGWH â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018

Thomas told NFL.com he was more eager to shed those pounds than "almost anything in retirement." He stopped eating to excess and developed an entirely different regimen.

The secret to Thomas' weight-loss plan? Lots and lots of pool time.

Facts: I think the first 25 fell off in a month, than I had to kick my butt to keep going. Swimming is the best from a cardio standpoint, and #keto w/ intermittent fasting is gold. I can eat 1500-2000 cals/day and feel full. https://t.co/HToJA3VVat â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 17, 2019

Thomas put in that work and then some. Kudos to the former big man.