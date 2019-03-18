How did Joe Thomas drop all that playing weight?

Pick any passer off Joe Thomas' infamous 21-quarterback list. They'd probably be hard-pressed to identify their old blind side protector now.
That's because Thomas looks less like an All-Pro left tackle and more like a CrossFit instructor these days. Check out Thomas' incredible transformation after a year in retirement:
#ThomaHawk reunion pic.twitter.com/7K34yf4Nhoâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 16, 2019
Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019
Some humans are meant to play pro football at 312 pounds. Thomas was never one of them; his weight-gaining exploits were almost as impressive as the career they supported.
It started in high school with a very aggressive PB&J diet.
Tip for guys trying to gain weight for football. When I was in HS, I would take an entire loaf of bread, make it all into PBJ sandwiches. Then Iâd eat 1/2 a sandwich every hour and wash it down with a glass of whole milk. Guaranteed weight gain.â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018
In the NFL, that program ballooned -- and so did Thomas.
4200 calories to maintain my weight on inactive days https://t.co/J5p9m2wShDâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018
Back when I used to practice (llloooonnngg time agoï¿½ï¿½) I used to drink 2 big glasses of whole milk and a sleeve of thin mint Girl Scout cookies before bed just to get enough calories in the day to maintain weight. https://t.co/KGqLeARGWHâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2018
Thomas told NFL.com he was more eager to shed those pounds than "almost anything in retirement." He stopped eating to excess and developed an entirely different regimen.
The secret to Thomas' weight-loss plan? Lots and lots of pool time.
Facts: I think the first 25 fell off in a month, than I had to kick my butt to keep going. Swimming is the best from a cardio standpoint, and #keto w/ intermittent fasting is gold. I can eat 1500-2000 cals/day and feel full. https://t.co/HToJA3VVatâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 17, 2019
Thomas put in that work and then some. Kudos to the former big man.