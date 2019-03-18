Chiefs signing CB Bashaud Breeland to one-year deal

The Chiefs might have a new starting cornerback.

Bashaud Breeland is signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal with a max value of $5 million with Kansas City, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

Breeland will be looking to prove he's more than a starter after an uneven 2018. The sixth-year DB got off on the wrong foot last offseason when he failed his physical with the Panthers because of a laceration and infection -- to his foot. That nullified a three-year, $24 million agreement.

He was without a team until the Packers picked him up in late September. He would appear in just seven games, missing time because of hamstring and groin injuries. He managed to intercept two passes but recorded just 20 tackles and four passes defensed, both figures well below his norms while a four-year starter with the Redskins.

The Chiefs were in the market for a cornerback after seeing Steven Nelson sign with the Steelers last week.