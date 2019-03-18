Haloti Ngata announces retirement after 13 seasons

Haloti Ngata announced his retirement from the top of a mountain.

The long-time NFL defensive lineman posted an Instagram video from atop Mount Kilimanjaro.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," Ngata wrote. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I'm retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I'm holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I've gained along the way. 'Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.' Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."

The 35-year-old spent the 2018 season with the Philadelphia Eagles after three years with the Detroit Lions.

Ngata will be remembered for his dominant days as a stalwart of the Baltimore Ravens smothering defenses. After being selected in the first-round in 2006, Ngata collected five Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro and two second-team All-Pro selections in nine seasons in Baltimore. The stud defensive lineman was also a key player in the Ravens 2012 Super Bowl season.

Ngata will go down as one of the singularly dominant two-gap defenders of his generation, with his ability to smother the run while disrupting the quarterback from his interior line position. At his best, Ngata consistently forklifted offensive linemen into the quarterback's lap. In a franchise full of star defenders, Ngata will go down as one of the best D-lineman in Ravens history.