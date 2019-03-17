Jerry Jones thanks Giants for trading Odell Beckham

The Odell Beckham trade took many in the football world aback. Trading an elite wide receiver in his prime just after signing him to a five-year deal a year prior was considered an unthinkable move, at least it was before Tuesday.

After the New York Giants shipped Beckham to the Cleveland Browns for a first, a third and a safety (Jabrill Peppers), the wide receiver took time to thank New York for his time there. He wasn't the only one offering praise to Big Blue this week.

Ahead of a boxing match at AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked what his thoughts were after Beckham, previously an NFC East rival, had been traded.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you!" Jones exclaimed.

Beckham was a thorn in Dallas' side during his five seasons in New York. In seven career games against the Cowboys, OBJ reeled in 35 catches for 477 yards and five touchdowns.

The wideout broke out onto the national stage against Dallas. Beckham's one-handed TD catch over then-Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr in the midst of a 10-catch, 146-yard, two-score performance in a 2014 prime-time game cemented him as a household name overnight.

Now he'll be terrorizing teams in the AFC North, in another division and conference, far away from Jerry's 'Boys, who have bigger things to worry about this offseason.

"We know we've got to put the money in the guys that'll get us here and it just happens we're lucky to have (Dak) Prescott ... we've got (Amari) Cooper, we've got guys we really need to spend our money on. Lawrence, DeMarcus Lawrence," Jones explained. "We've got some great players. It reminds me of when I came into the NFL. We had great players. ... We slipped Deion Sanders into there. We've got a base core team, young."