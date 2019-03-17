2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals own top pick; Giants to take QB?

Who will be selected No. 1 overall when the first round of the NFL draft gets underway?

Here's the official first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, from April 25-27.

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (via Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

How can fans tune in to watch the NFL draft? For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch. See more information about watching the draft here.

