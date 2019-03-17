2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals own top pick; Giants to take QB?

Who will be selected No. 1 overall when the first round of the NFL draft gets underway?
Here's the official first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, from April 25-27.
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Seattle Seahawks (via Kansas City Chiefs)
30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
How can fans tune in to watch the NFL draft? For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch. See more information about watching the draft here.
