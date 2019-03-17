2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals hold top pick

Who will be selected No. 1 overall?

Here's the official first round order for the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, starting April 25 through 27.

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots