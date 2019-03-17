2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals hold top pick

Who will be selected No. 1 overall?
Here's the official first round order for the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, starting April 25 through 27.
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots