Where to watch the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft is upon us.

Will Oklahoma's Kyler Murray be selected No. 1 overall? Are the Miami Dolphins using the draft to address their issues at the quarterback position? How will Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden utilize their three first-round picks?

The draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25, will be held for the first time in Nashville, TN. Rounds 1-3 will be simulcast LIVE on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and online at NFL.com/Watch, and Rounds 4-7 will be LIVE on NFL Network (and NFL.com/Watch).

Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 25: Draft Red Carpet and Round 1

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2 and 3

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7