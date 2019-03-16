Roundup: Jaguars add WR Conley to receiving corps

The Jacksonville Jaguars are supplementing their big free-agent acquisition with a few smaller signings.

Jacksonville signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Conley and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday. The team later announced the news.

Both players will be key additions to a Jaguars' offense in need of depth and variety after signing quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year deal this week.

The Jags are also signing linebacker Jake Ryan, former Packers fourth-rounder who is coming off a torn ACL, Garafolo reported.

After spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City, Conley will join a Jags receiving corps that already includes Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole. With the Chiefs, Conley started 34 of 53 games played over four seasons, catching 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns.

The 26-year-old wideout should compete for starting snaps in Duval.

A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi started 25 games over four years on the Ohio River and did not have his fifth-year option picked up ahead of the 2018 season. The tackle played just two games last year.

Ogbuehi should provide needed relief behind Cam Robinson and Will Richardson, who are currently listed as Jacksonville's starting tackles.

These signings came one day after Jacksonville filled a void at tight end by signing former Dallas Cowboy TE Geoff Swaim.

Here are the other transactions worth monitoring from Saturday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with tight end Logan Paulsen on a one-year contract.

2. The San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms with running back Raheem Mostert on a three-year, $8.7 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

3. The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with defensive lineman Zach Kerr on a two-year deal.

4. The Arizona Cardinals added some offensive line depth by signing Max Garcia to a one-year deal on Saturday. The former Broncos guard is coming off a torn ACL and will reunite with offensive line coach Sean Kugler in the desert.