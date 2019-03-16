Jaguars add ex-Chiefs WR Conley to receiving corps

The Jacksonville Jaguars are supplementing their big free-agent acquisition with a few smaller signings.

Jacksonville signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Conley and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday. The team later announced the news.

Both players will be key additions to a Jaguars' offense in need of depth and variety after signing quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year deal this week.

After spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City, Conley will join a Jags receiving corps that already includes Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole. With the Chiefs, Conley started 34 of 53 games played over four seasons, catching 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns.

The 26-year-old wideout should compete for starting snaps in Duval.

A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi started 25 games over four years on the Ohio River and did not have his fifth-year option picked up ahead of the 2018 season. The tackle played just two games last year.

Ogbuehi should provide needed relief behind Cam Robinson and Will Richardson, who are currently listed as Jacksonville's starting tackles.

These signings came one day after Jacksonville filled a void at tight end by signing former Dallas Cowboy TE Geoff Swaim.