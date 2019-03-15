Eagles, Ronald Darby agree to one-year contract

Cornerback Ronald Darby briefly tested the free-agent waters before electing to return home.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Darby agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Darby, who suffered a torn ACL in November 2018, continued to recover while keeping his options open at the start of free agency. He visited the Kansas City Chiefs as part of his tour, but left without a deal leading to Friday's reunion with the Eagles.

With the signing, there is no guarantee he will be ready in time for the start of the regular season, per Rapoport, but he will have the opportunity to rehabilitate with a medical and training staff he is familiar with.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Darby entered free agency ranked 18th on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents in 2019.

His one-year contract could eventually turn into a prove-it deal and Darby has the opportunity to set himself up for a bigger payday in 2020 if he proves he's healthy. Durability issues have plagued Darby over the past two seasons, as he suffered the torn ACL in 2018 and deal with a dislocated ankle in 2017.

Darby originally entered the league in 2015 as a second-round pick with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent two seasons before being traded to the Eagles in August 2017.

On his career, he has appeared in 46 games with 45 starts, totaling 214 tackles, six interceptions and 54 passes defensed.