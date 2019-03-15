Titans trade for Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, cut Blaine Gabbert

Ryan Tannehill has a new home.

The Miami Dolphins have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill's agency Sports Trust Advisors announced Friday.

Tannehill has signed a new one-year contract for $7 million guaranteed and worth up to $12 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. The Dolphins are receiving a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

The Titans also received a 2019 sixth-round pick in the swap and in a related move cut backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, whose only season in Tennessee saw him garner three starts filling in for starter Marcus Mariota when he injured.

"We would like to thank Ryan for his commitment to the Miami Dolphins over the last seven seasons," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "Ryan is a tireless worker who always put the team first. We wish him the best with the next step of his career."

Tannehill's time in Miami was coming to a close with a new regime in place. And his departure doesn't come as a big surprise when considering reports surfaced that the team was expected to go a different direction at the quarterback position under head coach Brian Flores.

To that part, the Dolphins recently hosted quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a free-agent visit before Bridgewater elected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Tannehill entered the league in 2012 as the eighth overall pick with the Dolphins, but he never lived up to his lofty draft status. He posted a 42-46 record over six seasons, while throwing for 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns with 75 interceptions.

He departs Miami with a career 62.8 completion percentage and an 87 passer rating, and left money on the table. Before the trade, Tannehill had two years remaining on his contract and would've been paid a base salary of $18.7 million in 2019 and $19.4 million in 2020.

A fresh start, though, could work out for Tannehill, who turns 31 on July 27, as he won't have the pressure typically associated with a starting quarterback.

Mariota is currently the Titans' franchise quarterback and Tannehill projects as Mariota's primary backup.

Gabbert was previously Mariota's backup and started three games in his 2018 when Mariota was injured. His one-year stint came after one season in Arizona, three in San Francisco and three in Jacksonville, which drafted him 10th overall in the first round of the 2010 draft. Gabbert is the second former Jacksonville first-round selection released this week after Blake Bortles was cut by the Jaguars on Wednesday.